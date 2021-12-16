MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida first responders get into the giving spirit.

Santa Claus stopped by a Miami day care to deliver presents and spread holiday cheer to kids, Wednesday.

It’s part of the Miami Firefighters Benevolent Association’s Annual Toy Drive, which distributes toys to over 500 underprivileged children in the city.

“This was started off by a couple of firefighters at a station 40 years ago that said ‘Hey we wanna do more than just public service.’ We wanna give every kid the opportunity to have a great Christmas,” said Santa Claus.

Santa also delivered gifts at other Miami day cares, learning centers and at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

