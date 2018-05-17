City of Miami firefighter faces judge, accused of holding woman at gunpoint

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami firefighter made his first appearance in court after being accused of brandishing a gun during a dispute.

Kent Padmore faced a judge on Thursday and is accused of pulling a gun on a woman. According to court documents, Padmore also threatened to take his own life.

Court records show the woman was walking to her car after work Wednesday. While on the phone with her husband, Padmore forced himself into her car while holding her at gunpoint.

The woman was able to text her husband, who then called police.

Court documents add that the woman once had an intimate relationship with Padmore for two years. However, the woman ended the relationship with him a week before this incident.

Padmore’s attorney said that his client suffers from PTSD.

Padmore has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a firearm.

City of Miami Fire Rescue has not commented on the matter.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.