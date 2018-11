MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the City of Miami Fire Department are mourning one of their own.

Lt. William “Rory” Martin died last Tuesday while on duty at Miami Fire Rescue Station 14.

Martin was with the department for 20 years — working his way up to the rank of lieutenant.

Martin’s funeral service is scheduled to be held Tuesday.

