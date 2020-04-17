City of Miami fire chief recognizes emergency dispatchers

MIAMI (WSVN) - During national telecommunications week, the City of Miami Fire Chief went the extra mile to show appreciation for emergency dispatchers working tirelessly during the pandemic.

Chief Joseph Zahralban said, “I’ve got a very small, elite group of telecommunications, and if they go down, then our system really struggles, so it’s important to us that not only we recognize them for the absolutely great work they do every single day, but it’s also important that we keep them safe.”

The group of dispatchers received a cake that read, “911.”

