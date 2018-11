MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami made a contribution to help some residents in Allapattah beat the heat.

The city donated 35 air conditioners to a public housing community in the neighborhood, Thursday.

The donation was part of an initiative to improve the quality of life for elderly and special needs residents.

