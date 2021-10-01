COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami commissioners are set to hold another meeting over concerns of, what they call, controversial behavior by the police chief.

Chief Art Acevedo and his recent actions will be discussed at a second meeting, Friday afternoon.

The first meeting was held on Monday. No one held back when expressing their opinions about the new police chief.

“This is disgusting,” one woman said. “To have hired this chief is disgusting.”

“Chief Acevedo was brought here for a reason,” one man said. “It took courage for the city manager to understand that one day, today might happen, that his pick was gonna be challenged by all of you.”

The meeting looked into Acevedo’s short time in the city and his “questionable” past.

“Mister Manager, were you aware of this lawsuit filed in the City of Austin, Texas that Chief Acevedo was named in when he was the police chief?” said Miami District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo.

“No, sir. I wasn’t,” the city manager responded.

“I always thought a police chief should be a professional administrator, that’s not going to be in this kind of shenanigans,” Carollo said.

After several hours, commissioners moved to investigate Acevedo’s hiring process.

“The vote was taken unanimously,” one commissioner said.

They will also look into claims from the chief alleging he faced interference from city officials while carrying out his duties.

“My goal is to clarify all the allegations, all the accusations because that male has created a cloud over the way we are behaving ourselves,” said one commissioner.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.