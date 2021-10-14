COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami commissioners are set to meet on Thursday to discuss the early exit of Police Chief Art Acevedo.

The meeting will now be the third city commission meeting centered on the now-suspended police chief.

Commissioners will be weighing in on the city manager’s eight reasons as to why he suspended Acevedo and why, he believes, the chief of police should be fired.

“It’s a situation where, for the betterment of the city and for the betterment of him and his family, we don’t want to just drag this out any longer than necessary,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

City Manager Art Noriega made the announcement of Acevedo’s suspension “with the intent to terminate his employment” on Monday evening.

The embattled chief was on the job for a short six months.

In that time, the city manager found eight reasons to part ways.

In a letter to the chief, dated Monday, he wrote in part, “The chief has lost the confidence and trust of the rank-and-file” and “The chief offended the community by making the ‘Cuban mafia’ statement.”

Acevedo made that comment referring to Miami city leaders. He later apologized for it.

Acevedo has also made accusations about some city commissioners interfering with police matters, which commissioners denied.

“I am going to be as fair as I can to Mr. Acevedo to present his defense to us,” said Commissioner Joe Carollo.

Termination proceedings are set to start Thursday afternoon and are expected to last several days.

Acevedo will get a chance to defend himself.

If he is fired without cause, he is entitled to about $130,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.