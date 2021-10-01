COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami commissioners are holding a second meeting over concerns of, what they call, controversial behavior by the city’s police chief.

Commissioners on Friday afternoon are currently discussing Chief Art Acevedo and his recent actions.

“What I am seeing and hearing from this police chief is scary, very scary, and how he’s acting,” said Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The discussion comes days after a previous meeting that was held on Monday. No one held back when expressing their opinions about the new police chief.

“This is disgusting,” one woman said, “to have hired this chief is disgusting.”

“Today is a waste of time,” one woman said.

“Chief Acevedo was brought here for a reason,” one man said. “It took courage for the city manager to understand that one day, today might happen, that his pick was gonna be challenged by all of you.”

Commissioners on Friday are addressing the changes Acevedo has made in the department since his arrival, such as firings. They are looking into the chief’s short time in the city and his “questionable” past.

“Mister Manager, were you aware of this lawsuit filed in the City of Austin, Texas that Chief Acevedo was named in when he was the police chief?” said Miami District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo.

“No, sir, I wasn’t,” the city manager responded.

“I always thought a police chief should be a professional administrator that’s not going to be in this kind of shenanigans,” Carollo said.

After several hours, commissioners moved to investigate Acevedo’s hiring process.

“The vote was taken unanimously,” one commissioner said.

The investigative panel is expected to look at everything pertaining to this matter from both sides.

Commissioners have also looked into claims from the chief alleging he faced interference from city officials while carrying out his duties.

“My goal is to clarify all the allegations, all the accusations because that male has left a cloud over the way we are behaving ourselves,” said Miami District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

While Acevedo hasn’t spoken out publicly about either commission meeting, he did write a memo where he questioned several city officials and their actions, including Carollo.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was absent from Monday’s meeting and has yet to show up for Friday’s meeting.

City of Miami Commission Vice Chairman Ken Russell said he admitted to skipping Monday’s meeting.

“In my opinion, the City Commission dais is not the place for that. This is the place for us to conduct the business of the city, and that’s why I didn’t attend on Monday,” he said. “I’m here today because there are budget issues that are being proffered, and I would absolutely not miss that.”

Friday’s meeting began at 1 p.m., and as of 4:30 p.m. was still in progress.

Acevedo has been spotted at Miami City Hall. He did not go into the chambers on Monday, and it remains unclear whether or not he will do so during Friday’s meeting. He did not immediately return 7News’ request for comment.

