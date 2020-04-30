City of Miami approves rental & utility assistance program for residents

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Commission has approved a program meant to help residents in the midst of the pandemic.

The Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program will provide one-time rental and/or utility help to eligible households that suffered job loss as a result of the pandemic.

The program will give relief payments of up to $1,500 directly to landlords or utility companies to cover rent or bills.

The program is only open to City of Miami residents who:

lost their job on or after March 1.

earn 60 percent of the area median income based on household size

are not receiving housing subsidies from any other local, state or federal programs,

do not have sufficient funds in a bank account to pay for one month of rent and utilities.

Self-employed individuals do not qualify for the program.

The application period begins on Monday, May 4 at noon and ends Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m. Early applications will not be accepted.

Applications can be found online. No paper applications will be available. However, disabled applicants and those without internet access can call 305-416-2080 for assistance completing the application.

City officials said the funding will come from the city’s allocation of federal Community Development Block Grants and Florida’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership program. The one-time assistance does not have to be repaid.

