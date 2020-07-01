City of Miami announces penalties for business that violate social distancing rules

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami has announced they will issue penalties to any retail or commercial establishment that does not comply with the rules put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus in South Florida.

The announcement came on Wednesday after the county mayor Francis Suarez signed a new emergency order.

“COVID-19 cases are surging across Florida, and Miami is, unfortunately, no exception to this troubling trend,” said Suarez. “Along with putting the onus on individual residents to behave responsibly, we are making clear with this order that our business community must step up and play a leading role in keeping people safe. The majority of local merchants is already doing its part, but only full compliance will help stop the spread of COVID-19 locally.”

Those establishments who have violated any of the safety measures provided by the city as well as the county can be shut down for 10 to 30 days.

The emergency order states that businesses in violation of safety measures put forth by local leaders can be shut down immediately by Miami-Dade County personnel.

Those businesses that are shut down “must execute an affidavit and submit it to the Miami-Dade County Police Department demonstrating that they have reviewed their procedures and taken corrective measures” before they are allowed to reopen.

Those who fail to close when instructed, or those businesses that fail to remain closed until instructed otherwise, “will be subject to arrest under section 252.50, Florida Statutes.”

Businesses will face a 10-day closure for their first offense, a 15-day closure for their second offense and a 30-day closure or arrest for their third offense.

