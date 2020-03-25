City of Miami announces curfew for residents starting Friday

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami officials have announced a curfew for its residents that will begin Friday night.

The curfew was approved during a virtual commission meeting, Wednesday night.

According to officials, all residents must be indoors from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

People who are headed to work are exempt from the curfew, officials said.

Residents are allowed to walk their pets during this time, but they must remain within several hundred feet of their residence, officials said.

