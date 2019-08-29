City of Margate to offer sandbags to residents ahead of Dorian

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Margate has announced that they will be offering free sandbags to residents ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The sandbags will be available starting Friday at 8 a.m. at the Margate Sports Complex and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Proof of residency will be required to collect your sandbags, and each household will receive up to 10 bags, while supplies last.

All supplies needed for the sandbags will be provided.

For more information, call the Margate City Manager’s Office at (954) 935-5300.

