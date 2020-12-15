City of Hialeah to distribute 5,000 grocery gift cards to residents

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah city officials are doing their part in helping families during the holidays.

Starting Friday, families who are in need due to the pandemic can now receive $250 gift cards courtesy of the city.

Before visiting a distribution site, residents are encouraged to fill out an application.

Without the completed application, residents will not be eligible for the gift card.

The City of Hialeah will be distributing a total of 5,000 gift cards, thanks to money from the CARES Act.

Hialeah residents can visit a number of locations to pick up the application:

John F. Kennedy Library – 190 W 49th St.

Goodlet Park – 4200 W 8th Ave.

Carl F. Slade Park – 2501 W 74th St.

Babcock Park – 651 E 4th Ave.

Residents can also source the application online.

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said the people of Hialeah have been hurting for a very long time and that this initiative is long overdue.

“It is incredible,” Hernandez said. “Again, I expect a lot more than 4,000 or 5,000 people to show up. We’re doing the best we can with the short amount of time and the small amount of money the city’s received.”

Along with the completed application, residents need a copy of their photo identification to be eligible for the gift card.

The distribution is scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m. at Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, 100 E 32nd St.

