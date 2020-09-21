City of Fort Lauderdale rolls out temperature monitoring bracelets for employees

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale received some high-tech help to protect its employees against COVID-19.

The city’s temperature monitoring bracelets updates a city employee’s body temperature every 15 minutes.

Fort Lauderdale ordered 3,000 of them to give to all employees.

Officials said it’s just an extra level of protection to signal if any employee may be at risk.

