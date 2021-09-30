FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale is putting the finishing touches on what they hope will be the solution to the city’s sewer problem.

City officials held a ceremonial valve turning in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

The project, valued at $65 million, is now underway as the city hopes to repair a seven-mile sewer transmission line.

The new materials, HDPE, will prevent corrosion and breaks to the line in the future, according to officials.

The new sewer line took 18 months to build. It was officially activated in July, however, officials wanted to make sure it was up and running before holding the completion ceremony.

Fort Lauderdale’s water and sewer infrastructure was in need of some major repairs and updates after the city had to deal with several sewer line main breaks that were happening frequently.

“Fort Lauderdale took a bold approach to establish a redundant line using state-of-the-art, resilient materials that will allow us to provide reliable wastewater service to our neighbors and surrounding municipalities, and to prevent the unfortunate incidents like the series of breaks that occurred beginning in December of 2019,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis.

The new sewer line will not replace the old line, according to city officials. They will, instead, rehabilitate it and use both lines to avoid future problems.

