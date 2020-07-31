City of Doral runs out of sandbags ahead of Hurricane Isaias

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Sandbag distribution stations are opening up across South Florida in preparation for Hurricane Isaias. However, some sites have already run out.

The bags are free and are to ensure residents remain safe during the expected rainfall.

Also, in response to the hurricane, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday announced a state of emergency for east coast counties.

“Honestly, I’m not too worried,” said one resident. “Just taking precautions.”

Floridians are playing it safe in case the state sees serious impacts from Hurricane Isaias which is creeping closer to the sunshine state.

“We live in Doral, so it gets flooded a lot so we need sand,” said one resident.

Doral Central Park was one of several sandbag distribution sites in the area. However, just after 12 p.m., the city ran out for sandbags.

“One of our doors, it doesn’t close properly, so a lot of water comes in,” said one resident. “We are probably gonna use it for that door.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Friday morning said they are closely monitoring the situation.

“We have 20 evacuation centers on standby — they’re not open, should we need to open them,” he said, “and we will have them set up with COVID-19 safety measures.”

The county is set to close all parks, golf courses and marinas on Friday, but as of now, it will be business as usual when it comes to county transportation and other services.

“At this time all other Miami-Dade County services continue normal operations,” said Gimenez.

Gimenez also said that transportation services will be shut down if the state receives tropical force winds.

Miami International Airport has not revealed any plans of shutting down.

