DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - This week marks one year since the Surfside condo collapse where 98 people died, and the city of Doral honored Nicole “Nicky” Langesfeld with a street-naming ceremony. Her husband, Luis Sadovnic, also died when the condominium caved in last year.

The city co-designated part of Northwest 114th Avenue as Nicky Langesfeld Place to honor her memory, Wednesday.

Martin Langesfeld, Nicky’s brother, was grateful.

“This ceremony means more than words can explain,” said Martin. “Almost one year later, I would’ve never imagined to be in a position where we need to rename a street after my 26-year-old sister. This is the last thing we would want to be doing.”

The newly named street is the road she lived on most of her life before moving to Champlain Towers South.

“She grew up in this street,” said Nicky’s brother. “Everything she came to be was through this street. We lived right here on the corner.”

City of Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez attended the ceremony.

“This is a bittersweet moment, you know, no one ever wants to be at a place where you honor such a young life that’s most so early,” said the mayor, “but it’s the least that we could do as a city for the family.”

For Nicky’s family, it has been a long year since the tragedy. This honor is another way to keep her memory alive.

“It’s just hard to believe that this is reality, but it is an honor for us to be able to do this in her name,” said Martin. “This street will not go anywhere. When I’m gone, when you’re gone, it’s going to be here forever and it’s beautiful to be able to memorialize her forever.”

Friday will mark one year since the collapse of Surfside and victims will be honored at a private vigil.

Public events will also be hosted on June 24.

