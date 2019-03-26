City of Coral Springs plans Mental Health and Suicide Prevention meeting

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Coral Springs plans to hold a Mental Health and Suicide Prevention meeting following the loss of two Marjory Stoneman Douglas teenagers.

The meeting is set to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday night at a town hall to promote helpful information and resources about mental health.

Mental health organizations will be in attendance at the meeting to provide assistance to any participant who needs it.

Organizers of the event acknowledge the tragedy didn’t stop the day of the shooting and that the continued suffering and anxiety left behind needs to be addressed.

City leaders said they are committed to “shining a light on those who suffer in the darkness” and making sure the mental health of those affected is made a priority.

A panel discussion will go live on the City’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. for those who are unable to attend the event.

For more information on the meeting and mental health resources, click here.

