AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The City of Aventura hosted a fun vaccine drive for kids.

Superheroes and Disney princesses hung out with the little ones as they got their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today I got my second vaccine and it doesn’t feel painful at all, it’s really just like a little pinch,” said Emily Arellano. “I love all the superheroes and the cotton candy and all the snacks.”

“Yes, we had superheroes to greet and welcome children and let them know that this is the right thing to do, to get the vaccine,” said Aventura Commissioner Denise Landman.

The event on Sunday was Aventura’s second vaccine drive for kids ages 5 to 11.

The commissioners said they wanted to make protecting their community fun for that age group.

