City leaders speak on illegal use of fertilizer, water being safe for humans after fish kill in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (WSVN) - After thousands of fish turned up dead in Biscayne Bay, saving sea life is a top priority for local leaders.

Several videos and pictures made rounds on social media which captured thousands of dead sea life floating near shores and laying on the sand.

Some measures have gone into place to try to prevent another fish kill from taking place.

City leaders on Tuesday gathered at Morningside Park located at 750 N.E. 55th Ter to talk about their plan.

A large part of their plan is an education campaign.

The fish kill, according to Florida Wildlife Conservation, is not a result of human activity, but because as the water level rises, the oxygen level decreases.

They said, however, that there are aspects of human activity that may have contributed to how bad this incident was.

One of these aspects, they said, being fertilizer.

Members of the public are being reminded that they should not be using fertilizer in the City of Miami during the rainy season as it is against the law.

City leaders also reached out to individuals and businesses like Home Depot asking that they refrain from selling this product in Miami during the rainy season.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made it clear that it is safe to go into the water, but that people need to educate themselves and take care of Biscayne Bay.

“There isn’t a runoff, there isn’t a particular sewage leak that we’re able to identify, which like you said, maybe made the water uninhabitable for human beings,” he said, “but nevertheless, you know, the fact that there is low levels of oxygen probably have a multitude of different contributing factors.”

City leaders are planning to send out pamphlets and flyers across the city to remind residents not to use fertilizers and to let them know the water remains safe for humans. It will also list ways individuals can ensure another fish kill does not become as bad as this past one.

