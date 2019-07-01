City leaders host ribbon cutting ceremony for Liberty City’s new housing development

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida leaders attended a ribbon cutting ceremony to announce the completion of phase one of the redeveloped Liberty Square housing community.

The grand opening of the first phase of the project, “Liberty City Rising,” was celebrated Monday morning.

Housing Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson hosted the event.

“We’re not talking about getting rid of units, we’re talking about adding units and these are mixed income units,” said Carson. “We’re making it possible for teachers and firemen and construction workers to live in the same places where they work.”

Completed in the late 1930s, Liberty Square is known as one of the oldest public housing developments in the southeastern U.S.

“It wasn’t only because it’s the right thing to do for Liberty City, it’s the right thing to do for Miami-Dade County,” said Gimenez. “Everyone should be proud of the place they live in. Everybody should feel safe when they walk out on their sidewalks. This is exactly what we’re trying to accomplish here in Liberty City.”

Phase one of the redevelopment included the demolition of over 70 existing units and replaced them with over 200 new units spanned across six newly constructed buildings.

The redevelopment plan includes the demolition of a total of 709 units and replacing them with over 1,450 units.

The project aims to bring jobs and businesses to the area to transform the way of life in Liberty City.

