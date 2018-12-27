City Furniture pledges to donate 5 percent of annual profit to charity

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - City Furniture is giving a generous donation to the community in South Florida.

The furniture retailer is announcing for the first time to the public its pledge to donate a minimum of five percent of their annual profits to a number of charities.

The company is focusing on giving back in five different areas: home, health, service, diversity and education.

“For years and years, we’ve always been focused on giving back,” said company president Andrew Koenig. “City’s five percent giving pledge, it’s just our public announcement to the community that we’re serious about giving back, and we appreciate all that they’ve done for us.”

Koenig said this past year, City Furniture donated over a million dollars to the Covenant House organization and look forward to helping existing and new partners as well.

