(WSVN) - City Furniture is looking to fill 175 jobs in multiple departments across the state as it slowly reopens its stores.

The company also plans to open two new stores in 2021, and job seekers can apply for those stores, as well.

To see which locations are offering employment, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.