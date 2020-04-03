City Furniture donates 30K masks to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida furniture company has stepped up to help a children’s hospital battle the coronavirus pandemic.

City Furniture will be producing and donating 30,000 protective masks to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to help safeguard patients and families from COVID-19.

Seamstresses at one of the company’s subsidiaries are producing several thousand masks per day.

A photo taken from a cellphone showed the first shipment arriving at the hospital.

The donation will help the staff spare its most critical hospital supplies and offset a global shortage of masks.

