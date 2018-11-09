City Furniture donates $1 million to help homeless children in South Florida

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-based City Furniture gave a generous gift to a nonprofit organization aimed at helping children in need.

The company made a $1 million donation to the Covenant House Florida to help kick off the organization’s $10 million statewide fundraising campaign, Thursday.

“Covenant House does wonderful work,” City Furniture President Keith Koenig said. “It helps kids that are runaway otherwise. Tonight over 100 kids in Fort Lauderdale and 25 kids in Orlando would be sleeping on the streets if it wasn’t for Covenant House Florida.”

Covenant House of Florida has been giving homeless and runaway children a place to stay since 1985.

Tonight’s donation will help more than 7,000 children in the state who lack safe shelter.

