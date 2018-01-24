Lockdown lifted at Citrus Grove Elementary School after nearby police activity

MIAMI (WSVN) - The all clear has been given at Citrus Grove Elementary School after nearby police activity in the area prompted a lockdown.

School police were requested by City of Miami to place the school under lockdown due to a burglary that took place in the surrounding area.

It is unknown if any subject was located.

The lockdown was lifted just after 12:30 p.m.

