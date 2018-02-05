Citrus Grove Elementary, Middle schools on lockdown due to possible hostage situation nearby

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have put Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary schools on lockdown due to a nearby possible hostage situation.

Police responded to the scene at 1971 N.W. 7 St., Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Miami Police, both schools have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.