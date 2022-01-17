MIAMI (WSVN) - From Miami to Pompano Beach, families lifted the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was a fighter for freedom, with parades and acts of service.

Every year parades all over South Florida honor King’s legacy, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 festivities were largely held virtually. 2022 marks a return to in-person events.

The sound of drums propelled parades forward and brought together people of all ages.

Crowds lined the streets of Liberty City to watch the festivities a year after the parade went virtual.

“People really wanted this, so it’s been like super hectic, but in such an amazing way,” said MLK Day Parade organizer Candyce Haynes. “The community came out, they’re following the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] protocols, listening to our recommendations, and they’re here just to have a good time.”

This year’s theme, “Driving the Dream Forward,” was inspired by King’s unforgettable “I have a dream” speech at the March on Washington in 1963.

“Driving the dream forward means moving forward in the vision Dr. King had, not just for unity and community to come together, but also for economic development and growth,” said Haynes, “so through programs that empower the community, through programs that teach financial literacy and those types of things. It’s about as a community coming together and driving forward.”

“I’m thanking Dr Martin Luther King for doing his amazing work and what he did, and God bless him and may he rest in peace,” said a parade goer.

All across South Florida, people celebrated and commemorated King’s legacy.

“I think Dr. Martin Luther King Day is an important day to celebrate the people that did stuff for equality,” said a young parade attendee.

Pompano Beach celebrated with a parade, live music, and food.

“Today means freedom, unity, and the right to vote,” said a parade goer

“We’re making progress, and I love it,” said another attendee.

So did the city of Miramar.

The city of Opa-Locka also shut down streets for people to gather for its parade.

Though the parades happens once a year, living by King’s words is a year-round affair.

“South Florida is a melting pot, and it’s about bringing us all together to understand the history, to understand that we’ve been through a lot, things have been really hard, and we still have a long way to go, but we can do it if we do it together,” said Haynes.

The parade in Liberty City ended on Northwest 32nd Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, with more activities for families.

