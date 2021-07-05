MIAMI (WSVN) - Cities across South Florida celebrated the Fourth of July holiday.

Large crowds gathered at Jose Marti Park in Miami on Sunday.

The celebration was hosted by the city and its commissioner Joe Carollo.

“Whew! Amazing, amazing,” said Nadaly Lozano who attended the event. “We’re like outside, we’re not that close and at the same time you can have fun and interact with each other.”

Another Fourth of July event was held in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

A parade was held that featured the oldest Grand Marshal ever!

