Cities across Broward County take precautionary clean up efforts ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ anticipated arrival

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cities throughout South Florida are taking proactive steps in cleaning up debris ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ anticipated arrival.

Crews worked to clear up drains in the lower elevation sections of the City of Hallandale Beach on Friday before the heavy rainfall expected to take place over the weekend.

7News cameras captured vacuum trucks being used to clear the debris from the drainage system.

Over in Dania Beach, crews could be seen clearing a bulk pick-up outside of a home.

Officials are trying to prevent any potential issues when the storm potentially hits the area.

Hallandale Beach Assistant City Manager Dr. Jeremy Earle said they are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“Our city has a lot of experience in dealing with these storm issues,” he said. “We have great staff. We started about two or three days ago, looking at all the storm drains, looking at all of our parks throughout the city, making sure all the issues that we might have had challenges with in the past, that those issues are addressed.”

Officials said residents can also do their part in preparation for the storm by clearing out debris outside and near their home. They can also call the city to have a crew stop by and pick up debris.

