Cirque du Soleil performers practice routines ahead of opening night

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cirque du Soleil performers practiced their routines at the BB&T Center in Sunrise ahead of opening night.

Some of the 52 performers could be seen practicing their routines, Wednesday, which included plenty of high-flying tricks.

“Corteo” is a tribute to the traditional circus as seen through the eyes of a clown.

The show begins Wednesday night and runs through Aug. 4.

