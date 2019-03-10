Circle of Brotherhood announces anti-gun violence campaign

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Circle of Brotherhood announced the commencement of an anti-gun violence campaign.

The campaign, called Operation Hunger Strike, aims to make an impact on both members of the community and those who commit gun violence.

The announcement took place at an event held at the Dr. Dorothy Bendross Mindingall Social and Economic Institute in Miami, Saturday morning

“Our number one, to plead to those who are shooting to put the guns down,” said a Circle of Brotherhood spokesperson as he addressed the crowd. “Number two, to reach the hearts and minds of the community with honest dialogue and also bring national and international attention to the need for more resources to combat urban gun violence.”

Families of victims of gun violence showed support, saying it represents hope in battling gun violence.

The Circle of Brotherhood is an organization dedicated to multiple causes.

