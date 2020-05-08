Cinereous vulture hatches for 1st time at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cinereous vulture has hatched at Zoo Miami for the first tine.

Zoo Goodwill Ambassador and Communications Director Ron Magill said the hatching occurred on April 17.

Prior to the hatching, the vulture’s parents, Valentino and Tessa, built a nest and incubated the egg for approximately 50 days.

Zookeepers were recently able to check on the chick after leaving the parents undisturbed for some time and found the chick to be healthy.

Magill said the father has been raising the chick and kept the mother away for the first several weeks.

This is the first surviving chick for Valentino and Tessa.

Cinereous vultures are said to be the largest of the Old World vultures.

