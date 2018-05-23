Church van crashes into restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded after a church van crashed into a building in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Crews arrived at the scene near Northwest 122nd Street and Seventh Avenue, Wednesday, just after 3 p.m., after the van crashed into a restaurant.

According to officials, no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.