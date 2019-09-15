Christopher Columbus High hosts journalist award ceremony

(WSVN) - Christopher Columbus High school in Southwest Miami-Dade honored local journalists with an award ceremony Saturday night.

The event was run by their student network CCNN, one of the most highly acclaimed student television stations.

7News’ very own Nicole Linsalata won the award for best general assignment reporter.

7News’ sports director, Steve Shapiro, won best sports anchor.

Chief meteorologist, Phil Ferro won best weather personality.

7news took home the prize for local news station of the year.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the school’s charity partner, Autism Speaks.

