WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fun event for all ages aimed to make a difference in lives of South Florida families.

The Children’s Trust Family Expo was held Saturday at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo Center in West Miami-Dade. The annual event helps the community gain access to hundreds of vital educational, health, and social services.

It’s something the expo’s organizers are proud of.

“We’ve been doing this for 11 years, and it’s our gift to the community,” said spokesperson Emily Cardenas. “It’s our pleasure to be able to offer this event for free, an opportunity for parents to come down, access hundreds of programs for children and families that are predominately for free or very, very low cost.”

The event also featured face painting, magic shows, storytelling, arts and crafts, bounce houses, rock climbing, among other activities.

