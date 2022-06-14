OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Many South Florida organizations received a big boost in funds in an effort to help struggling families.

“Fourteen million dollars to go out into the community,” said James Haj of the Children’s Trust.

The major investment into the Miami-Dade community was announced on Tuesday.

“Allow families to work with success coaches, navigate social service systems, therapies,” Haj said.

The Children’s Trust donated $14 million to 22 organizations across the county, including family services and community initiatives of Opa-Locka.

Joanyah Saintus reached out and got help from the center for rent.

“I was really struggling and I needed some outreach, and they were there for me,” she said.

Overall, the millions being donated has a goal of helping families with wrap-around care, meaning help with anything they need like rent, health-related matters or caring for a child with a disability.

The Children’s Trust’s goal is to ensure all families in the community thrive and succeed.

For more information on how to help, visit the Children’s Trust website or Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation.

Those who seek more information can also call 211.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.