Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center hosts giveaway to get patients ready for school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Fort Lauderdale hosted a giveaway to get their patients ready to go back to school.

The giveaway held Thursday will help hundreds of young patients go back to school prepared.

Patients got to pick out a brand new backpack, pencils, erasers and more, which were all donated by people in the community.

Fort Lauderdale Police and firefighters were also there in support.

