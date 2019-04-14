Children with autism participate in surf camp in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of children with autism got to spend one perfect day surfing Miami’s waves for Autism Awareness Month.

Nonprofit Surfers Healing hosted a surfing camp in Sunny Isles Beach, Saturday morning.

More than 150 kids with autism got to stand up on the board and feel what it is like to be a surfer.

“For us as parents, we really look at this as just shining on their ability to be a kid and have a good time, and that’s what’s most important,” said Jason Mizrachi, whose son has autism.

“It’s just a great day for families to really have a nice day. No one’s judged, and it’s also a great day to let them realize that you can really push the bar with their kids,” said Surfers Healing Coordinator Moshe Banin. “A lot of kids, we fight to get onto the board, and all of them come back happy.”

Besides surfing the waves, the kids also got to dance to live music.

Families from across Florida traveled to Sunny Isles Beach to participate in the event.

