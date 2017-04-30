SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of children with autism hit the waves on Sunny Isles Beach for some special surf lessons this weekend.

“Surfers Healing” pairs professional surfers with children on the autism spectrum. More than 300 families took part in the event.

Each child paddled out and demonstrated their skills. “A lot of kids come out fighting to get on that surfboard, and they come back smiling,” said Surfers Healing’s Moshe Banin. “I think they feel accomplished. The water gives them a sense of calm.”

Surfers Healing’s Adam Paskowitz held a young participant in his arms as he described how the camp brings joy into their lives. “It’s a fantastic experience for everybody. So proud,” he said.

He then turned to the boy in his arms. “How does it make you feel?”

The young surfer then leaned into 7News’ mic. “Happy!” he said.

“‘Happy.’ Isn’t that amazing?” said Paskowitz.

This was Surfers Healing’s fifth year at Sunny Isles Beach, and the event is expected to return in 2018.

