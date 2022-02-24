HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children have been rescued after nearly drowning at a Hollywood home.

7Skyforce hovered over a home along 733 Highland Circle Drive, Thursday afternoon.

The two children were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

CPR was performed on one of the children as they were being taken inside the hospital.

An adult is said to be involved in the near drowning.

