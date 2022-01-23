(WSVN) - A Missing Child Alert that was issued Sunday, was canceled for the children who went missing in Jacksonville after, authorities said, they were found safe.

The children were last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Detroit Street on Saturday.

Braylon Summerlin, 10, stands 5-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

J’Quan Grant, 11, stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a teal colored jacket, black jeans and red shoes.

