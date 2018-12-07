MIAMI (WSVN) - Some special children got to paint with a purpose as part of Miami Art Week. Their four-wheel canvas was made out of metal.

Rashawn Welch owns an exotic car rental business, and he usually offers children who turn in guns the chance to rent a vehicle.

But on Friday night, and in the spirit of Art Basel, Welch let the children unleash their inner artist and paint all over one of his cars instead.

The event took place along the 3300 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, near Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Welch said he wanted to give these young artists a chance because they probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to experience Art Basel otherwise.

