Children located after being abducted from SWMD home, foster mother shot

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children have been located after they were abducted when their foster mother was shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, a man and woman went to a home near Southwest 136th and Jackson streets early Friday morning and shot the children’s 77-year-old foster mother before fleeing with the kids.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigators later found the children with their biological mother, 34-year-old Candy Johnson. However, they have not said if she played a role in the shooting and abduction.

“If I find out who you is, I’mma turn you in,” said neighbor Brina Smith. “You don’t do nothing like that, and then you go and you kidnap the kids? Come on, you don’t kidnap nobody’s children.”

“I got children myself,” said neighbor Terreik Mabery. “My children grown and I don’t know how I’d feel if something like that happened to them.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.