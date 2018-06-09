MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - International Water Safety Day made a splash in Miami Gardens, as children of all ages learned some life-saving techniques on the water at two separate events, Saturday.

Young participants gathered at Bunche Park Pool near Northwest 157th Street and 22nd Avenue for a safety demonstration.

Some of the measures they learned include how to behave in or around water, how to perform CPR and how to stay safe while on boats.

“Because drownings are 100 percent preventable, we are hosting this day to give awareness — not to just the kids, but to the parents, as well,” said Bridget McKinney, president of Professionals Sharing with a Purpose, “so they’re gonna get every opportunity that we can have.”

Guests also got a chance to have a bit of fun while learning all the days important tips — with some swimming and scuba diving.

Meanwhile, volunteers at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex showed people how to save lives in the event of an emergency. Participants learned hands-only CPR, which provides chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths.

