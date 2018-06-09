MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - International Water Safety Day made a splash in Miami Gardens, as children of all ages learned some life-saving techniques on the water.

The young participants gathering at Bunche Park Pool near Northwest 15th Street and 22nd Avenue for the demonstration.

Some of the safety measures include how to behave in or around water, how to perform CPR and how to stay safe while on boats.

“Because drownings are 100 percent preventable, we are hosting this day to give awareness — not to just the kids, but the parents, as well,” said Bridget McKinney, president of Professionals Sharing with a Purpose, “so they’re going to get every opportunity that we can have.”

Guests also got a chance to have a bit of fun while learning all the days important tips — with some swimming and scuba diving.

