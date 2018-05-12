MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of South Florida children got a lesson in boating safety, Saturday morning.

MarineMax near Northeast 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami hosted its annual Kids and Boating class. The children learned how to be safe while out of the water.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard were on hand to help out as well — along with their mascot Sammy the Sea Otter.

