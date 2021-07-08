MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunbeam Properties and Development, the Miramar Police Athletic League and the City of Miramar hosted a celebration to mark the end of summer camp.

Children gathered with police officers at Miramar High School on Thursday to end camp. The camp, called Hangin’ with 5-0, works to bridge the gap between police and at-risk youth.

Miramar Police Officer Chad Smith attended the camp as a child and credits it for saving him. When he grew up, he became an officer.

“A lot of these officers here made sure we were surrounded by them, and they did the same thing,” Smith said. “They nurtured that spark in me, which is why I’m here.”

“There’s a lot of stories about the youth becoming friends with police officers,” Sunbeam Properties Vice President Maridee Bell said. “They’re not afraid of them. That’s part of what we really are hoping for.”

Sunbeam funds all of the activities of Hangin’ with 5-0, which is free for students ages 9 to 14 selected to participate by their school’s resource officer and guidance counselors.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.