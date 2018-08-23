Children found unresponsive in hot car after father, grandfather passed out in front seats

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a father and grandfather are facing child neglect charges in Florida after they were found passed out in a vehicle with two young children in the back seat.

Sarasota Police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said in a news release on Thursday that a passerby called 911 after seeing the men and children unresponsive inside the vehicle with windows rolled up. The vehicle had been parked directly in the sun, and witnesses said they believe they were in the car for 25 to 30 minutes.

Police and fire crews responded and woke everyone up. Judge says the occupants were all sweating and pale. They were taken to a hospital.

Police say 51-year-old Paul Houle and 22-year-old Paul Houle III were under the influence of alcohol, noting officers found two bottles of rum and an open beer inside the car. Both are charged with child neglect. Lawyers aren’t listed on jail records.

The Department of Children and Families took the children, ages 2 and 4.

