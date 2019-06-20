Children burned while playing with fireworks released from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two children have been released from the hospital after they suffered burns while playing with illegal fireworks in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials said five children were playing with an illegal homemade device called an onion bomb outside of a home near Northwest Sixth Avenue and North River Drive, Wednesday afternoon.

“These devices are serious, and they are deadly and can have major consequences,” PBFR spokesperson Sandra King said. “It happens this time of year. It’s tragic.”

Two cousins in the group, ages 8 and 9, were injured when the onion bomb exploded.

“They thought it was lit. They took it apart; it wasn’t lit,” King said. “They started to light it again — it was already lit, so it exploded with both of them leaning over the device.”

The two boys were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Burn Center in Miami. The 8-year-old suffered burns to his hands and face while the 9-year-old injured one of his hands.

“Had they actually had it in their hands, this could have ended a lot worse,” King said.

It remains unclear how the children got their hands on the onion bomb.

Fireworks Expert Gary Avins said the bomb is a powerful and explosive piece of equipment.

“It’s some type of improvised device that they created, ignited and injured themselves severely,” he said. “I think it all boils down to adult supervision.”

However, it remains unclear if any adults were around the children when the accident occurred.

Authorities hope this horrible accident can be a lesson to others as Independence Day approaches.

“Leave the fireworks to the professionals during Fourth of July and be very wary of these illegal companies selling these type of devices,” King said. “It is not a good thing. These are deadly devices.”

The children are said to be recovering at home.

